Sting reimagines 'Jeopardy!' theme song

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, popularly known as Sting, is offering a wholesome new take on the 'Jeopardy!' theme song.

According to Fox News, the 69-year-old singer was featured as a special guest category presenter on Thursday (local time) on the iconic game show, in which he appeared virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In honour of his appearance, the singer recreated 'Think!,' the well-known 'Jeopardy!' theme song, and added some touching words to the traditionally-instrumental track.

"Of all the things in my CV, everything in life from A to Z, but how I wish my ma could see, here I am on 'Jeopardy!,'" the British singer crooned.

During Thursday's episode of 'Jeopardy!,' contestants were tasked with answering trivia questions surrounding the singer's life and career, which ranged from inquiries on the Police's hit single 'Every Breath You Take' to Sting's collaboration with reggae artist Shaggy.



"How cool is that?" guest host Katie Couric asked when introducing Sting's category to contestants.

As reported by Fox News, the appearance of Sting on 'Jeopardy!' coincides with the release of his latest record, 'Duets,' which was released on Friday.

The album features collaborations with artists across the musical spectrum on every track, including R&B songstress Mary J. Blige, rock superstar Eric Clapton, reggae musician Shaggy, jazz legend Herbie Hancock and more.

Sting's guest appearance is the latest in celebrity sightings on the show following beloved game show host Alex Trebek's death in November.

Since Trebek's death, the show has featured a number of celebrity guest hosts as well. The first celebrity host featured 'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings, while former CBS anchor Couric concludes her current stint on Friday.

Fox News reported that the future celebrity hosts will include Mayim Bialik, Dr Oz, Aaron Rodgers and more. (ANI)

