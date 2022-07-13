'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard to make feature film directorial debut with 'Hell of a Summer'

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): 'Stranger Things' fame Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard is all set to co-direct a modern horror movie titled 'Hell of a Summer' alongside 'Wynonna Earp' star Billy Bryk.

According to Fox News, on Tuesday, the film's producers announced that the two young actors have signed on as co-directors and stars of the movie, as well as having written the movie.

This project will be Wolfhard's feature film directorial debut, however, he has exercised his directing muscles in the past, having directed the music video for the song 'Sonora', as well as a short film 'Night Shifts' which he also wrote.



In a statement, Wolfhard said, "I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream."

There is little information available regarding the plot of the film, however, it was announced Fred Hechinger is part of the cast. A release date for 'Hell of a Summer' has not yet been announced as it is still in the pre-production phase.

Wolfhard and Bryk have worked together a few times in the past.

The duo previously starred together in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in 2021 and the film 'When You Finish Saving the World' which is set to be released later this year. Bryke also appeared in 'Night Shifts', the short film Wolfhart directed, as per Fox News. (ANI)

