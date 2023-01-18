'Stranger Things' fame actor Andrey Ivchenko sets to star alongside Van Damme in action-film 'Darkness of Man'

Washington (US), January 18 (ANI): The Ukrainian actor Andrey Ivchenko, known for his role as Russian hitman Grigori in the third season of the Netflix series 'Stranger Things', will star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the neo-noir action film 'Darkness of Man'.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the shoot of the film is currently underway in Los Angeles.



Ivchenko has also starred in films like 'Lucifer', 'Counterpart', 'Jane the Virgin'. Recently, the actor portrayed the lead role in the action flick 'The Best Man' opposite Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren.

'Darkness of Man' will revolve around two major characters Hatch, played by Van Damme and the character played by Ivchenko. The 'Stranger Things' fame actor will be seen as a ruthless, smart and calculated businessman who has been crossed by Hatch, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

'Darkness of Man' was first announced at the American Film Market in November, as per the Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

