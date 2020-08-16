Washington D.C. [USA], August 16 (ANI): Sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' fame Noah Schnapp on Saturday (local time) shared the news that his Twitter account has been hacked.
Schnapp took to his Instagram and wrote: "Someone hacked my Twitter, it's not me. I'm trying to get back and ill let you know when I do."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 15-year-old star had over 8,60,000 followers in the micro-blogging site.
The message "suicidal thoughts" was sent out from the young actor's account at around 3:27 pm, yesterday (local time).
As cited in The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Abe' actor's account also retweeted a user who wrote, "just beat the **** out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS."
There were screenshots of Schnapp's Twitter feed, which consisted of racist and sexual remarks posted to the actor's account that have since been removed. (ANI)
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp's twitter account hacked
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:16 IST
