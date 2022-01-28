'Succession' actor Juliana Canfield joins Peacock's new series 'The Missing'

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Juliana Canfield, who portrays the role of Jess on 'Succession', has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jeff Wilbusch in Peacock's eight-episode series from David E. Kelley 'The Missing'.

According to Deadline, the show will be based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani's international bestselling novel 'The Missing File'. Kelley, who has penned the series, will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

'The Missing' will revolve around the story of Detective Avraham (Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth.



Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

In the show, Canfield will play Janine Harris, a newly minted detective with the NYPD. Looking for a mentor, she begs to be partnered with Avraham, who prefers to work alone.

Along with kelly, the series will be executive produced by Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro and Mishani as well as Keshet's Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir and Karni Ziv.

'The Missing' is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, as per Deadline.

Canfield has been on the rise since graduating from Yale School of Drama in 2017. In addition to her recurring role on HBO's 'Succession' as Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) long-suffering executive assistant Jess Jordan, Canfield was recently a series regular on the FX series 'Y: The Last Man'. (ANI)

