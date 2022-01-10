'Succession' takes home Golden Globe for best drama series

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): HBO's hit drama series 'Succession' has bagged the Golden Globe Award for the best drama series.

The show, which has won several Emmys and Golden Globes earlier, beat out a strong list of shows which were nominated in the same category. HBO's 'Succession' was up against Netflix's 'Lupin' and 'Squid Game', Apple's 'The Morning Show' and FX's 'Pose'.

"All the series nominated really bring the drama, but as we all know, there can be only one.... And the #GoldenGlobe for Best Drama Series goes to @succession," the tweet on Golden Globes' official Twitter handle read.

'Succession', created by Jesse Armstrong, follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid Logan's (Brian Cox) declining health.

The show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Arian Moayed.



In Season 3 of 'Succession', the members of the Roy family are engaged in a vicious fight for control of Waystar Royco, after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly stabbed his CEO father, Logan (Brian Cox), in the back in an attempted coup.

Since then, Kendall has been trying to shore up any power he may be able to attain, but it remains to be answered if the rash Kendall is once again playing checkers to Logan's chess.

Armstrong, who serves as the showrunner, is also the executive producer of the show along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell.

Coming back to the 79th Golden Globes, the nominations for this year's ceremony were announced on December 13, 2021.

Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. (ANI)

