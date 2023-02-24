'Succession' to end with Season 4 on HBO

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): The hit show 'Succession' is coming to an end.

According to Variety, 'Succession' will be cancelled after Season 4 on HBO.

As per Variety, the show's creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong revealed the news on Thursday in an interview with the New Yorker.

"It's been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it's all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons."

"Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there's a promise in the title of 'Succession.' I've never thought this could go on forever," he said.



Variety further reported that in the interview Armstrong said that he felt "conflicted" about ending the show.

"I feel sad, and I have a the-circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that's good, and this one particularly so."

"I imagine I'll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the f*** did I do? I'll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot," he said.

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgrd) gets closer in Season 4, which debuts on March 26. When the Roys envision what their lives would be like after the sale is completed, the possibility of the sale causes existential distress and familial discord. As the family considers a future in which their influence in culture and politics will be significantly reduced, a power struggle emerges.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are among the cast members of "Succession," which debuted in 2018. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show's creator. (ANI)





