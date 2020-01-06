'Succession' wins Golden Globe for Best Drama TV series

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th Golden Globes taking away the award for the best television drama on Sunday.

The comedy-drama left other biggies like 'Big Little Lies', 'The Morning Show', 'Killing Eve' and Netflix's 'The Crown' trailing behind.

'Succession' received a total of three nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The family saga that stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbas and Natalie Gold, narrates the story of a family engaged in a tussle for power and succession of the global media empire owned them.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.


