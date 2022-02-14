Super Bowl trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' unravels new mysteries

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Unveiling new secrets, Marvel has dropped a second trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', which is slated to hit theatres on May 6.

It included a peek at Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch potentially breaking bad, and a brief audio cameo from what sure sounded like Patrick Stewart reviving his role as Professor X from the 'X-Men' series.

The first trailer for 'Multiverse of Madness', which was originally released as a post-credit scene for 'No Way Home' last December, had shown a glimpse of the Doctor Strange-Wanda meet-up, action-packed battle scenes and someone who appears to be an evil, alternate version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the animated Disney Plus series 'What If...?'.



The new trailer sees Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) waking up from a nightmare and dealing with the aftermath of his spell in 'No Way Home' that resulted in the multiverse being opened up.

As the sorcerous wakes up startled, shaken by the visions, his reality is no less than a nightmare either. Towards the end, viewers meet Strange's twin from another universe, Strange Supreme, which promises nothing but chaos for the universes.

In addition to Cumberbatch and Olsen, 'Multiverse of Madness' will also see the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez.

The movie has been directed by Sam Raimi. Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script. Its May 6 release date has come after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

