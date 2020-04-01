'Supergirl' actor Olivia Nikkanen tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Actor Olivia Nikkanen on Tuesday joined the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor known for her role in show 'The Society' shared her health update through an Instagram live session on Tuesday and posted the video on IGTV.

"I am feeling better now. I still have some chest tightness. I am glad that I'm okay and that my mom is okay," she said in the video.

The 21-year-old actor said that she was initially down with body pain and a temperature of 99.5 degrees but later her fever rose to 102.4 degrees.

She also said that in the following days she started losing the sense of smell and taste.

"I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover, it is a privilege, though it should be a right. If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work or take time off of caring for people," she wrote in the caption.

"We have to make room for those who cannot make anymore sacrifices in their lives. We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly. I hope you will, too," she added.

The actor joins other celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba who were earlier diagnosed with the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. (ANI)

