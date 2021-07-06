'Superman' director Richard Donner passes away

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Richard Donner, best known for helming the original 'Superman' film, 'Lethal Weapon' film series and 'The Goonies', has passed away at the age of 91.

Donner's production company confirmed the news to Variety that the director breathed his last on Monday. Details on when exactly he passed away and under what circumstances have not yet been disclosed.

The beloved Hollywood director has played a pivotal role in delivering the most iconic movies to grace the big screens over the years, especially an incredible run of pictures from the late 70s throughout the 80s.



The legend got his first big directing break with the 1976 cult classic horror film 'The Omen', which solidified his foothold in the industry and led to his next major studio film, 'Superman' (also the original) that paved the path for countless other flicks, including 'Goonies,' and all of the 'Lethal Weapon' movie series, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

His other notable film director credits include iconic movies such as 'Scrooged', 'The Toy', 'Maverick', 'Ladyhawke', 'Assassins', '16 Blocks', 'Timeline' and more. Just last year, he also announced a desire to direct the 5th instalment of 'Lethal Weapon', and reportedly it was in the works too.

Donner is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner. (ANI)

