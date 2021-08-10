'Superman' director Richard Donner's death certificate reveals he died of heart failure

Washington [US], August 10 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Richard Donner, best known for helming the original 'Superman' film, the 'Lethal Weapon' series and 'The Goonies' passed away due to a cardiac attack last month at the age of 91, according to the filmmaker's death certificate.

TMZ recently obtained the late legendary director's death certificate which revealed that Richard had suffered heart disease and died of heart failure. The document reveals that Richard died at his home in West Hollywood on the morning of July 5, and the immediate cause of death is listed as "cardiopulmonary failure".

The death certificate lists atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as an underlying cause of his passing, as well.

Richard's production company confirmed the news of his death to Variety on July 5, but did not disclose exactly where and how he passed away at that time.



The beloved Hollywood director has played a pivotal role in delivering the most iconic movies to grace the big screens over the years, especially an incredible run of pictures from the late 70s throughout the 80s.

The legend got his first big directing break with the 1976 cult classic horror film 'The Omen', which solidified his foothold in the industry and led to his next major studio film, 'Superman' (also the original) that paved the path for countless other flicks, including 'Goonies,' and all of the 'Lethal Weapon' movie series, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

His other notable film director credits include iconic movies such as 'Scrooged', 'The Toy', 'Maverick', 'Ladyhawke', 'Assassins', '16 Blocks', 'Timeline' and more.

Just last year, he also announced his desire to direct the 5th instalment of 'Lethal Weapon', and reportedly it was in the works too.

Richard Donner is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner. (ANI)

