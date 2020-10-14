Supermodel Bella Hadid encourages fans to vote with bikini Instagram post

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Sharing a picture of herself sporting a tiny bikini, American model Bella Hadid encouraged her fans, on Tuesday (local time), to vote in the forthcoming US Presidential elections.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of herself slaying an orange and pink tie-dye swimsuit as she hung out poolside.

"Morning I hope you have the best day ... don't forget to vote... it's time," the supermodel captioned the photo.



She was also seen lounging on a hot dog float in further pictures of the post.





Hadid has been encouraging her fans to vote throughout the year.

She shared a lengthy post last week, encouraging voter participation amid President Trump's efforts to confirm federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court.

"This election will be such a pivotal moment, not only for the presidential spot but for every single branch of the government... they are all connected and you know about the domino effecttttt," Hadid wrote.

She then endorsed the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

"So....if you care about your future, your loved ones, or just anyone at all... Let's vote Biden / Harris together... comment if you're registered!! And if you're not...LETS GO!!! I seriously can't wait.BIDEN HARRIS," the supermodel ended her post. (ANI)

