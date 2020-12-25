'S.W.A.T.' star Shemar Moore reveals Covid-19 diagnosis

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): Shemar Moore, known for playing Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson on CBS crime drama 'S.W.A.T.', revealed on Wednesday (local time) via an Instagram post that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor wrote in the lengthy message, "I HAVE COVID!!! Just found out moments ago.... I am gonna stay wrapping presents... Yes... I have been tested and told I HAVE COVID!!!"

He went on to say that, initially, he thought he had food poisoning. Among his symptoms, Moore wrote shared he is experiencing "chills and aches", but that he can still smell and taste, and has no runny nose or cough.



"I have to accept test results... I feel fine now... but I have to be responsible!!!!" continued the actor. "My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best... my last year and a half has not been the best... but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!"

As per the Hollywood Reporter, Moore ended the post by encouraging everyone to stay safe and wear a mask.

The actor's additional credits include 'The Young and the Restless', 'Criminal Minds' and 'Birds of Prey'. (ANI)

