Swedish Singer Marie Fredriksson passes away at 61

Marie Fredriksson passed away at the age of 61 on Tuesday following a prolonged ailment.

According to CNN, the 'Roxette' singer battled cancer for 17 long years.

Fredriksson performed solo in her native Sweden before teaming up with another Swedish singer-songwriter Per Gessle for their rock duo 'Roxette' in the year 1986.

The major breakthrough of the duo was their single, 'The Look' which topped the hot 100 chart of US Billboard in the year 1989. The dropped several hits afterward, including the single 'It Must Have Been Love' and albums 'Look Sharp' and 'Joyride'.

The artist was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour in the year 2002 due to which she lost her right eye vision. Fredriksson got a three-year-long treatment for her tumor and returned with a bang in the year 2006, but recently the singer succumbed to recurring cancer.


