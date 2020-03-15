Sylvester Stallone continues to film in Atlanta despite coronavirus outbreak

Atlanta [USA], Mar 15 (ANI): Despite several other production companies halting their shooting, American actor Sylvester Stallone continues to film for his upcoming movie amid the coronavirus scare.

As per TMZ, on Saturday the movie star was seen shooting in Atlanta on set for his forthcoming sci-fi flick 'Samaritan.'

While Stallone was seen uprotected on the sets, it seemed COVID-19 was on the brain of several others, as they were spotted wearing maskw, with one person wearing a hazmat suit.

Atlanta is no stranger to coronavirus but Sylvester's reason to shoot despite a public health emergency declarartion by the governor of Georgia remains unknown. (ANI)

