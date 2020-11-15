Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad'

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Fans of Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone have now got a reason to rejoice as Director James Gunn confirmed on Saturday (local time) that Stallone has joined the cast of 'The Suicide Squad.'

Gunn wrote in an Instagram post, "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."



According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Suicide Squad' is a follow-up to the 2016 film directed by David Ayer, with Margot Robbie, Will Smith And Jared Leto. Robbie reprises her role in the new film, acting alongside Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Taika Waititi.

Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by John Ostrander. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Stallone was also in Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2', as Stakar Ogord. (ANI)

