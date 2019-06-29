Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!
The actor who is currently awaiting the release of the last film in the 'Rambo' series - 'Last Blood' revealed that he is the 'worst hair dresser' in his 'secret life'.
While celebrating his daughter Sistine's 21st birthday for the second day, the 72-year-old shared pictures of him with Sistine and a hairbrush in one of his hands.
"My secret life as the world's worst hairdresser! Day two of Sistine Stallone 21st birthday party. Every day should be a celebration. I'm also bothering her sister Sophia Stallone," Stallone wrote.


The actor also posted a picture with Sistine a day ago and called himself a 'lucky parent' in the post.
"This is such a wonderful day! It's our remarkable SISTINE's 21st birthday! I couldn't be prouder to be such a lucky parent of such an extraordinary young lady!"
Sistine who turned 21, commented on the picture, "This was from my 16th bday," and added a crying emoticon.

On the work front, Stallone's forthcoming release is scheduled to hit the screens on September 20.
He will also be touring Manchester and Birmingham ahead of his film's release. The upcoming tour has, however, angered fans over the whopping amount of USD 1,081 set for clicking a selfie with the actor. Many expressed their anger on social media.
The official "An Experience With" account, however, defended the high prices, saying: "As with any business there are costs involved and this is the same for us as a company. When you take into consideration the costs to bring a celebrity of such status to the UK then you would understand why. As for the photos we are allowed only 150 from management so due to this, the exclusivity dictates the price."
The post continued, "We work with A-list celebs and unfortunately quality costs. The same event with Arnold Schwarzenegger charges fans the same, while a selfie with Mel Gibson is cheaper at $828."
During his visit in August and September, fans will also get to witness a live stage interview, a three-course dinner, film prop models and an auction selling signed memorabilia. The event has been named 'An evening with Sylvester Stallone'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:50 IST

Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:48 IST

Just rumours as Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant. However, speculations are false.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:23 IST

You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:17 IST

Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie celebrated 1st wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Games of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie celebrated their first wedding anniversary after Harington came back from wellness center where he was undergoing treatment for 'personal issues'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:04 IST

Super 30: Anand's students fight off English fear with 'Basanti no dance'

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan shared yet another track 'Basanti No Dance' from his upcoming release 'Super 30' picturing a musical way to fight off the fear of English.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:00 IST

Daniel David Stewart joins 'Silk Road'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Daniel David Stewart who is known for playing Papi in 'The Band's Visit' movie is all set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Silk Road.'

Read More
iocl