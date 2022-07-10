Sylvester Stallone shares tribute for late 'good friend' James Caan

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recently gave his late pal James Caan a proper send-off by sharing a statement in his memory and some fond throwback photos on social media after the 'Godfather' star died at age 82 on Wednesday.

According to People magazine, Stallone took to his Instagram handle and along with the pictures wrote, "I will miss my good friend and great actor, James Caan! Tough, Smart, a man's man. One of a kind!"

He and Caan first worked onscreen together in season 2 of NBC's 'Las Vegas' in 2005, in which Caan starred as Ed Deline. Most recently, they both appeared in the documentary 'Chuck Zito: An American Story'.



Caan's death was announced Thursday with a statement on his verified Twitter account. His cause of death was not immediately made available.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet," the statement read.

Caan also earned several accolades throughout his illustrious career, including four Golden Globe nominations, as well as nods from both the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards. In 1978, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Following his demise, other tributes to Caan have flooded social media from friends, fans and Hollywood cohorts, including Barbra Streisand, Adam Sandler, Zooey Deschanel, Rob Reiner, Jennifer Tilly and his 'Godfather' costars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, as well as 'Misery's' Kathy Bates, as per People magazine. (ANI)

