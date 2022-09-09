Sylvester Stallone to Daniel Craig, Hollywood celebs mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): Hollywood celebrities, mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

Actor Daniel Craig in his statement, wrote, "I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with The Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed,", fox news reported.

British singer, Elton John took to his Instagram and shared a long post which reads," Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Actor Helen Mirren stated, "I'm mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great Queen. I'm proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it," as per fox news.

English singer Ozzy Osbourne took to his Instagram account and shared a post which he captioned, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it's devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

The 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling wrote on her Twitter account, "Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. Most British people have never known another monarch, so she's been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She's earned her rest. #TheQueen."

British singer Mick Jagger shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

The 'Rocky' actor Sylvester Stallone shared a post and wrote, "May this GREAT QUEEN , Rest in Peace. The world will never see the likes of her again..."

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and wrote, "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said. (ANI)