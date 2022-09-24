Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin reconcile 1 month after she filed for divorce

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are back together!

The couple has decided to rekindle their relationship after Jennifer filed for divorce a month ago.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," a spokesperson informed Page Six.

"They are both extremely happy," the source added.

The "Rocky" star and the Serious Skincare founder have been married for 25 years and share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Jennifer had filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone just over a month ago, on August 19. She alleged that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied, People reported.

After her divorce filing, Flavin told People, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than the 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of himself holding hands with Jennifer.



Isn't it good news for fans? (ANI)