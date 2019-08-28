Taika Waititi in talks to feature in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:01 IST

Gear up for Taylor Swift's 'Lover' tour!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Good news for all the Taylor Swift fans, you will definitely get to hear her latest album 'Lover' live and in person. The singer is sure to embark on a 'Lover' tour but she's still "not quite sure" what her performances will look like.