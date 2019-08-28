Taika Waititi in talks to feature in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The 'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi is in talks for a role in James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad.'
He would join the growing cast that includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman who are reprising their roles as well as new cast members Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.
The film is written by Gunn in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions. 'The Suicide Squad' will hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.
The original 'Suicide Squad' became a surprise box office sensation, minting USD 746.8 million worldwide.
Waititi has helmed 'Thor: Ragnarok' and will direct the fourth Thor movie, 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' Also, he recently directed 'Jojo Rabbit,' which is set to release on October 18. (ANI)
Aug 28, 2019
