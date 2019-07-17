Taika Waititi returning to direct 'Thor 4'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Taika Waititi is reuniting with his friends from work! The director is returning to write and helm the upcoming film 'Thor 4'.

Apart from the 'Thor: Ragnarok' director, presumably, actor Chris Hemsworth will also be back on board as the golden Asgardian warrior, who we last saw jetting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame', reported Entertainment Weekly.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also means that he's no longer working on 'Akira', Warner Bros.' big-screen adaptation of the classic manga. The film was previously set for a 2021 release date.

The news of 'Thor 4' comes just a few days ahead of the Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio will probably announce new details about its post-Endgame movie plans.

Before 'Thor', Waititi made a name for himself by helming offbeat hits like 'What We Do in the Shadows' and 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople'. With 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok', he reinvented Hemsworth after some disappointing solo movies, and the film was a box office hit, earning USD 854 million worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether other 'Thor: Ragnarok' actors like Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster will also return. (ANI)

