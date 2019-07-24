Taika Waititi turns Adolf Hitler in upcoming satire 'Jojo Rabbit'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Before he steps into the directorial chair for 'Thor: Love and Thunder', filmmaker Taika Waititi shared the teaser trailer of his upcoming anti-hate satire 'Jojo Rabbit' where he is seen playing Adolf Hitler.

The satirical film follows a 10-year-old boy, Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), who creates an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler (Waititi).

His life turns upside down when he becomes aware of the fact that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) which eventually pressurises him to come to terms with his blind nationalism.

The upcoming film is based on the book 'Caging Skies' by Christine Leunens and is produced by Carthew Neal, Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley.

"From "Visionistical" director, Teeka Wachichi, here's a "teezer traylor", for my anti-hate satire, #JojoRabbit, in theaters October 18" Waititi wrote on Twitter along with the short clip.



Waititi has written, helmed, and co-produced the anti-hate film which also has Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Sam Rockwell in the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival in September this year before its release on October 18. (ANI)