Take a look at 'The View' creator Barbara Walters's journey

Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): Emmy award-winning journalist and celebrity interviewer, Barbara Walters, passed away aged 93. In her 50-year career, she broke countless barriers. So let's take a look at her journey.

Walters was born on September 25, 1929, to Dena and Lou Walters, a nightclub entrepreneur in Boston.

According to Page Six, a US-based news outlet, it took years for Walters to ascend to the top of journalism. After earning her degree from Sarah Lawrence College in 1953, she quickly accepted a job as a writer for CBS' morning talk show.

She spent more than ten years working for the network before becoming the first woman to ever host NBC's "Today" in 1974. She began working for the company as a researcher and writer before gradually securing bigger and bigger stories, such as a first overseas reporting assignment, covering then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy on her trip to India and Pakistan.

After gaining a significant following, she later signed a $1 million deal with ABC to co-anchor "The Evening News" in 1976. She was the first woman to ever anchor the evening news on a major network, and her position behind the desk made her the highest-paid TV journalist at the time.



She started out as a correspondent for "20/20" in 1979, and in 1984, she joined Hugh Downs as co-host. Before leaving in 2004, she spent 25 years as a fixture on the late-night show.

Four Emmys and one Lifetime Achievement Award were among the many honours and achievements Walters received during the course of her career. She has spoken with numerous famous people from Hollywood, fascinating individuals from popular culture, and all presidents since Richard Nixon, with the exception of Donald Trump.

The 1997 launch of "The View" is undoubtedly her most cherished project and will remain such. During the roundtable conversation on politics, entertainment, family, and other trending subjects, the morning talk show's broad array of perspectives was heard, as per Page Six reports.

Walters resigned from the show's executive producing role in 2014 after serving as a member of the group for 17 years.

After retiring, Walters withdrew from the public spotlight and opted to lead a more private life.

Walters was married three times, first to Bob Katz in 1955, to Lee Gubers, with whom she adopted a daughter, Jacqueline; and to TV producer Merv Adelson, whom she divorced for the second time in 1992. (ANI)

