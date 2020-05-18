Tara Reid may play 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin in upcoming film

Washington D.C. [USA], May 18 (ANI): American actor Tara Reid may be taking on the role of Carole Baskin, part of the Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness', in an upcoming movie.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old actor is in talks to star as Baskin, her representative confirmed.

Reid's representative, Philippe Ashfield said, "I have spoken with producers who are considering Tara for the role in the upcoming production of Tiger King."

Ashfield continued to say that Reid "loved" 'Tiger King' and found it to be "extremely interesting."

Ashfield, additionally said he has spoken with Netflix who stated they are "big fans of Tara Reid".

Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King' focused on the intense rivalry between Baskin and fellow big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic, which escalated in a murder-for-hire plot against the former.

The film is one of many projects in development following the series, which became a viral sensation after its release toward the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

(ANI)

