Taraji P Henson set to host mental health talk show on Facebook Watch

Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): American actor Taraji P. Henson is set to host a new talk show, 'Peace of Mind With Taraji,' on Facebook Watch.

According to Page Six, the 50-year-old star said in a statement, "I've long been a mental health advocate for the black community, and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling."



Each episode will feature interviews with celebrities and everyday people, as well as mental-health experts. "I'm looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook ... where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart," she said.

As per Page Six, the 'Empire' star named her foundation after her father, Boris, who suffered from mental-health issues stemming from his experiences during the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, Henson is also set to appear on an upcoming 'Empire' spinoff. (ANI)

