Taraji P. Henson to play Shug Avery in Blitz Bazawule's 'The Color Purple'

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson is all set to play the role of Shug Avery in Blitz Bazawule's directorial 'The Color Purple'.

Variety confirmed the news that the upcoming Warner Bros. movie will be directed by 'Black is King' helmer Blitz Bazawule starring Henson in the lead.

Henson joins previously announced stars Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. and Corey Hawkins in the film's ensemble. Hawkins takes on the role of Harpo (played by Willard Pugh in the 1985 film), while H.E.R. was cast as Squeak (Rae Dawn Chong).

The forthcoming film is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

In Steven Spielberg's 1985 film version, Margaret Avery played Shug Avery, the jazz and blues singer introduced as Mister's long-time mistress before becoming Celie's confidant.



Talents including Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Williams, Heather Headley, Elisabeth Withers, Angela Robinson and Nicola Hughes took on the role in productions of the stage musical.

Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in Spielberg's 'The Color Purple,' is producing the new movie under her Harpo Films banner; Spielberg also returns to produce for his Amblin Entertainment.

Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom produced the Broadway musical, are also producers.

Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Mara Jacobs, Carla Gardini, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Adam Fell are executive producers.

Marcus Gardley wrote the screenplay, based on Alice Walker's novel, the 1985 Warner Bros. Pictures film, and the stage musical (with a book by Marsha Norman and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray's score), as per Variety. (ANI)

