Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Damon Herriman who played cult leader Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' believes that a lot of what was shot was left out on the cutting-floor.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that his lack of presence as Manson in the film was not for lack of footage.
"And we did shoot a little more than what's in the film," he told EW. "He (Tarantino) did cut quite a lot out of the film. The stuff I got to do in that was lighter and more of a fun tone..."
The actor also plays an older, incarcerated Manson on the second season of Netflix's 'Mindhunter,' which just dropped over the weekend.
In that series, Herriman has a powerful, lengthy role as Manson, but he has a little scene with minimal dialogue in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Herriman was tight-lipped about what was shot and then edited by director Tarantino.
"With 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', it's hard to talk about in too much detail without referencing another scene that we shot, which I probably shouldn't talk about," the actor said. "That may make an appearance at some point and I don't want to spoil it for people."
He continued, "Certainly, with what I shot in total, the direction was more in line with the tone of the particular scene, which is a more humorous scene than anything I did in 'Mindhunter'."
The actor also explained that he was cast as Manson for 'Mindhunter' first and then for 'Once Upon a Time'.
"I had mixed feelings about it because I can't say no to auditioning for Quentin Tarantino, but I also know that it's highly unlikely that he's gonna cast the same guy who's already playing this character," he said. "As it turns out, he didn't mind." (ANI)
Tarantino did cut quite a lot: Damon Herriman on his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:12 IST
