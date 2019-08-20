Tarantino did cut quite a lot: Damon Herriman on his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Damon Herriman who played cult leader Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' believes that a lot of what was shot was left out on the cutting-floor.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that his lack of presence as Manson in the film was not for lack of footage.

"And we did shoot a little more than what's in the film," he told EW. "He (Tarantino) did cut quite a lot out of the film. The stuff I got to do in that was lighter and more of a fun tone..."

The actor also plays an older, incarcerated Manson on the second season of Netflix's 'Mindhunter,' which just dropped over the weekend.

In that series, Herriman has a powerful, lengthy role as Manson, but he has a little scene with minimal dialogue in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Herriman was tight-lipped about what was shot and then edited by director Tarantino.

"With 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', it's hard to talk about in too much detail without referencing another scene that we shot, which I probably shouldn't talk about," the actor said. "That may make an appearance at some point and I don't want to spoil it for people."

He continued, "Certainly, with what I shot in total, the direction was more in line with the tone of the particular scene, which is a more humorous scene than anything I did in 'Mindhunter'."

The actor also explained that he was cast as Manson for 'Mindhunter' first and then for 'Once Upon a Time'.

"I had mixed feelings about it because I can't say no to auditioning for Quentin Tarantino, but I also know that it's highly unlikely that he's gonna cast the same guy who's already playing this character," he said. "As it turns out, he didn't mind." (ANI)

