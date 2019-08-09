Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino says his tenth, last film would be 'epilogue-y'

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Seems like Quentin Tarantino has some bad news for fans as he recently made an announcement about his last film.
It wasn't long ago that the filmmaker announced he will soon direct his tenth and last film before he bids adieu to the industry. And now seems like the filmmaker is already gearing up for his final film as Tarantino revealed that his last one would be a "little more epilogue-y", The Hollywood Reporter quoted the director as saying at a press conference in Moscow.
"If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all," he said.
"And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more 'epilogue-y," he added.
He earlier asserted that he has just "one more film to make".
However, he provided no further details of the film and gave no explanations.
The filmmaker is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.
The film hit the big screens on July 26 domestically this year and is soon to hit screens in India on August 15. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:47 IST

Taylor Swift recalls 'isolating experience' following feud with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Taylor Swift has revealed that the 2016 drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left her in a state of mental trauma and turned out to be an "isolating experience" for her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:40 IST

Krysten Ritter welcomes first child with Adam Granduciel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Krysten Ritter who is popular for playing Jessica Jones has officially kicked off her newest role as a mother.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:32 IST

Copyright lawsuit filed against Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' from 'A...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga is facing a copyright lawsuit for her song 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:41 IST

'Dhaakad' teaser: Brace yourself to witness Kangana Ranaut's...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): After nailing her role as Bobby in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', Kangana Ranaut is back in 'Dhaakad' and how!

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:22 IST

Anna Camp on finding herself after divorce with Skylar Astin

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): It's been a while since Anna Camp filed for divorce from Skylar Astin, and the actor now decided to talk about it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:09 IST

'The Angry Birds 2' release date preponed

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): The release date of upcoming animated feature 'Angry Birds 2' has been preponed to August 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:05 IST

Rumer Willis opens up about dealing with online bullying since early age

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American actor Rumer Wills reminded everyone that growing up in the spotlight isn't all sunshine and daisies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:54 IST

Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' to release in October

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Natalie Portman is all set to feature on screens as an astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky' and the makers have scheduled the film's release for October 4 this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:53 IST

Kristen Bell recalls her and Dax Shepard's awkward Met Gala...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Despite actor Kristen Bell's sky-reaching stardom, her husband Dax Shepard is the biggest fanboy of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Cameron Diaz doesn't miss performing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz, who last starred in the 2014 film 'Annie' and is missing in action since then, revealed that she "doesn't miss performing."

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Jonas Brothers kick-off tour with Latin artists

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Months after reuniting as a band and releasing back-to-back blockbusters, the Jonas Brothers are finally treating their fans with the biggest gig of the year - a tour!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:53 IST

Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Read More
iocl