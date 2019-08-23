Taron Egerton, Lucy Boynton
Taron Egerton, Lucy Boynton team up for 'Glimpse'

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): After 'Rocketman', Taron Egerton is all prepped up for his new outing with Lucy Boynton on virtual reality, 'Glimpse', slated to be unveiled at the Venice Film festival.
The upcoming film is penned and helmed by Benjamin Cleary and VR creator Michael O'Connor and is set to enter the Venice Virtual Reality Interactive showcase, reported Variety.
The plot is set in the imaginative mind of a heartbroken panda, essayed by Egerton, a skilled illustrator who is dealing with a painful breakup from his girlfriend, a deer called Rice (Boynton), who dreams of becoming a musician.
Talking about the film, Egerton expressed his joy and said, "I was so excited to get involved with 'Glimpse.' Its storyline and themes are some I find the most exciting and intriguing to explore."
He continued, "I love that as beautiful and enchanting as it is visually, it doesn't sugar-coat anything. It feels really poignant, authentic and hopeful. I fell in love with the characters and the script immediately."
The upcoming feature is bankrolled by Mr Kite and animated by Blue Zoo.
Meanwhile, the film creators, Cleary and O'Connor describe it as being "born out of this fascination with how we remember and relive the many threads of a romantic relationship."
"Over the course of the piece we want someone to experience the full force of falling in love, dancing with another soul for a while and then losing that love as it all becomes a cosmos of memories," they added. (ANI)

