Taye Diggs to host new reality dating series 'Back in the Groove'

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): American actor Taye Diggs is all set to get into the love business as he will soon be hosting a new reality dating series, titled 'Back in the Groove' by Hulu.

According to Variety, 'Back in the Groove' follows three single women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. They leave their comfort zones and check into The Groove Hotel, a fantastical resort in the Dominican Republic, with the intention of rediscovering their youth, living joyfully, and falling in love with men half their age. The Groove Hotel gives the women the chance to fall in love with themselves as well as with other people, playing off the adage that "you can't fall in love with someone else until you do with yourself." "Back in the Groove" seeks to give older women a chance to take initiative, overcome double standards, and have fun while doing it, whether it's through flings, friendship, genuine love, or something in between.



The three main characters in the series are Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, Steph, 41, from Miami, and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles.

The eight-episode series' showrunner is Elan Gale. Along with Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, and Shannon Stoeke, he and Diggs serve as executive producers. Producing partners include Beyond Media Rights Ltd. and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

'Back in the Groove' is Hulu's first unscripted original produced under the recently formed Walt Disney Television alternative banner. Rob Mills, who oversees unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television, acts as the studio's president. (ANI)

