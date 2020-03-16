Taylor Swift asks fans to stop partying amid coronavirus scare

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 16 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift has urged fans to take coronavirus pandemic seriously.

In her Instagram story, the 30-year-old emphasised on social distancing and self-isolation as coronavirus cases around the globe continues to surge.

"Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," Talor wrote.



"I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.," she added.

"It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now," Swift concluded.

The popstar has joined the list of celebrities who are using their platform to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, singer Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and many others urged fans to take coronavirus seriously. (ANI)

