Taylor Swift bids adieu to 2020 in beary way

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): As 2020 was a difficult and "weird" year due to COVID-19 outbreak, American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift welcomed New Year in a truly unique way as she donned a bear suit.

The "Betty" artist, who released two surprise albums in the year 2020, posted a photo of her dressed up like a bear on Instagram. In the caption she wrote "bye 2020, it's been weird."

Though the comments for the post were turned off, speculation about the meaning of the costume was all over Twitter due to Taylor's love for dropping Easter Eggs. She has previously hinted at major career moves with similar cryptic social media posts.



Her fans noted the costume might be a reference to the 2019 horror film Midsommar (if you know, you know). One of her followers tweeted, "Taylor Swift dressing as the bear from Midsommar was not on my 2020 Bingo List."

Whatever the reason might be, it is clear that 2021 is going to be a big year for the singer. While there are speculations that a third surprise album might come out in some months, one thing is for sure that the 31-year-old is already planning on re-releasing her previous albums in the near future due to her battle with her old record label, Big Machine Label Group.

The artist has already shared one of the songs with fans, which was a re-recorded version of her 2008 hit 'Love Story'. The song made an appearance in an ad for Match created by her friend and actor Ryan Reynolds. (ANI)

