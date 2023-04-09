Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after six years of relationship

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): American Singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift is roaring in her career with Era Tour, US leg being sold out but her love affairs are still suffering from instability in view of the fact that Swift has broken up with 'Stars at Noon' actor Joe Alwyn after dating for 6 years.



As reported by People, a US-based media house, news of separation is confirmed by a close source to the pair. Joe was also not present at any of the concerts in Era Tour.

The couple parted ways a few weeks ago. "It wasn't dramatic."."[The relationship] just ran its course," a source confirmed to Page Six.

Swift has never commented about the status of her relationship neither has Joe ever given a firm response to the dating speculations. But several incidents have always proven how well the couple was in love.





Joe has always been sarcastic towards the media asking for his confirmation of the relationship. When asked by reporters about getting engaged with the singer-songwriter, he replied "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," actor later added, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

The rock-solid couple has been dating since 2016, although they rarely share details about their love life. The 10-time Grammy winner and the 'Harriet' star have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years. They have always bonded over music, resulting in several collaborations during the Pandemic. The 2020 Sister albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' included the association of Joe and Swift making them win a 'GRAMMY' for 'Folklore' and a nomination for 'Evermore' in the 2022 ceremony under the same category. Joe used to write with the fictional name of 'William Bowery'.



In her award acceptance speech, 'You Belong With Me' singer mentioned Joe by stating "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine" which reflected the love and respect she has for the actor. (ANI)

