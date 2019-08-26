Taylor Swift opens up about dealing with haters

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about dealing with haters and negativity.

The 29-year-old singer said that she doesn't have an issue in apologising if she is wrong but isn't afraid of standing up for herself when she is been taken advantage of.

"I'm still someone who is the first to apologize when I'm wrong," the Grammy Award-winning singer said in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, as cited by People.

"But I think I'm better at standing up for myself when I've been wronged. So, that's something that I think also comes with growing up," she added.

Opening up about a recent example, the 'Lover' songstress went on to double down on her assertion that she found out music manager Scooter Braun had purchased her former label, including her old songs following his USD 300 million deal with Big Machine.

"Nobody knew," Swift said on being asked if anyone in her group had been told ahead of time.

"I knew Big Machine co-owner Scott Borchetta would sell my music. I knew he would do that. I couldn't believe who he sold it to. Because we've had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations," she said.

The artist went on to share that she "absolutely" plans on re-recording her first six albums.

The singer received support as well as flak when she publicly called out Braun and Borchetta after news of their deal went public.

In a Tumblr post, Swift accused the manager of "manipulative bullying" and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun, and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

Hours after the Tumblr post, Borchetta responded with a statement on the label's website, essentially accusing Swift of changing the truth according to her convenience.

In his letter, Borchetta claimed that the deal he offered Swift gave her "100% of all Taylor Swift assets to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement."

However, Swift's lawyer Donald Passman told People in a statement later that "Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others."

During the CBS Sunday Morning interview, the singer went on to share that while she "absolutely" believes in forgiveness, not everybody deserves t a second chance.

"People go on and on about how you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don't. You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent and then you move on," she said.

Swift, who recently reconciled with singer Katy Perry after a long-time feud, said that she's willing to give people a second chance so long as they've "enriched your life and made it better," despite "some bad stuff too."

On the work front, the singer recently released her seventh album 'Lover'. (ANI)

