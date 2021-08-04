Taylor Swift, Simone Biles fangirl over each other on Twitter while celebrating Olympian's return

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): Seems like American athlete Simone Biles's getting a medal to Olympics in her comeback has even touched her celebrity fans- including her pop star fan Taylor Swift.

As per Page six, Taylor Swift narrated a new Olympic promo to boost the return of Simone to the games. The promo featured her ballad "this is me trying" softly playing as she praised Biles for prioritizing her mental health by withdrawing from the competition last week.

"Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human," Swift could be heard saying in the promo.

After watching the promo, an emotional Simone took to her Twitter handle to reach out to Swift for her kind words.

"I'm crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13," the 24-year-old athlete tweeted in response to the emotional ad, which featured the Grammy winner detailing her admiration for the gymnast she calls a "hero."





Replying to Simone, Swift tweeted, "I cried watching YOU, I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."



Simone Biles took home the bronze medal in the Olympic women's balance beam final event on Tuesday. Her win became her second consecutive bronze medal in the event and her seventh Olympic medal overall.

The celebrated gymnast had sat out of the team final, ultimately missing five events during the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

