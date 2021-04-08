Taylor Swift's goofy reply to Sophie Turner makes Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): After English actor Sophie Turner and American pop star Taylor Swift exchanged goofy comments on the songstress's recently released 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' track, Twitter users made Joe Jonas trend on the micro-blogging platform in speculation that the song was dedicated to Joe.

Recently, Taylor surprised her fans by dropping her unplanned track 'Mr. Perfectly Fine', which she mentioned is based on her 2008 relationship regret.

The Grammy award-winning singer's fans soon went on to trend the lead singer of 'Jonas Brothers' band after speculating that the song lyrics were written about him.

The event became more evident to fans when Joe's wife Sophie Turner reacted to Taylor's track by writing "It's not NOT a bop," on her Instagram stories. Her comment showed her clear intention that the actor has no hard feelings for the 'Folklore' songstress, who was dating her husband in 2008.

However, the exchange of comments turned hilarious when Taylor gave a goofy reply to Sophie by paying homage to her Game of Thrones character- Sansa Stark.



She wrote, "Forever bending the knee to the queen of the north," (she added a queen's crown emoticon).



According to People Magazine, the interaction between the two came soon after Joe Jonas' name began trending on Twitter following the release of Taylor's track 'from the vault', which she wrote about the same time she dated the Jonas brother.

"Hello, Mr. perfectly fine, How's your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby / Hello, Mr. casually cruel, Mr. everything revolves around you / I've been Miss misery since your goodbye, and you're Mr. perfectly fine," the 'Love Story' star sings on the track.

The 31-year-old singer shared the track on Twitter, with a hilarious message.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" the pop star tweeted following the song's release. (ANI)

