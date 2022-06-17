TBS dating show 'The Big D' cancelled weeks ahead of premiere

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): 'The Big D,' a TBS dating show hosted by 'Bachelorette' newlyweds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, will no longer air on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network.

According to Variety, the 10-episode reality show, which follows recently divorced couples on their quest for love in paradise, was due to start on July 7.

"We're assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies," a TBS spokesperson told. "We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of 'Big D' for their partnership through the process."



According to the show's logline, 10 divorced couples "move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date and search for love amongst a group of other single divorcees - including their ex. The group takes part in revealing relationship exercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. In each episode, one person who isn't relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes' honour - the possibilities are endless."

The series' hosts were Fletcher and Rodgers, who met on 'The Bachelorette' in 2016 and married last month. Lighthearted Entertainment is the show's producer, with Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler, and Kevin Lee serving as executive producers, as reported by Variety.

The termination of 'The Big D' follows the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in April, which led in the loss of a number of other projects across brands, including Damon Wayans' TBS comedy 'Kill the Orange Bear' and J.J. Abrams' HBO drama 'Demimonde.' A number of high-ranking executives have left the company as a result of the merger. (ANI)

