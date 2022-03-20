'Ted Lasso' producer teases 'bunch of surprises' for season 3

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): Emmy winning series 'Ted Lasso's third season is going to be full of surprises, confirmed producer Kip Kroeger.

Kroeger told Deadline on the PGA awards red carpet on Saturday night that for the third season, the team has worked "deeper into the backstories"

"We started [shooting] a week ago. It's deeper into the backstories. You know, we're going to get a little more information about where they came from," Kroeger said.



As for what viewers can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer added, "I think it's just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters."

"And knowing those guys there's bound to be a bunch of surprises, things you didn't see coming, some curveballs in there," added producer and director Declan Lowney.

When asked if the show will end on this third season, Katzer laughed and replied to Deadline, "That is the question! We don't know. We hope it goes on... Initially we were down for three, but it's up in the air at the moment."

"Somebody's always said there would only be three seasons," Kroeger added.

The much-loved mega-hit Apple TV plus show follows the trials and tribulations of American transplant Ted played by Jason Sudeikis as he struggles to figure out coaching a UK soccer team. (ANI)

