'Ted Lasso' Season 3 premiere date out

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' has a confirmed premiere date at Apple.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the critically acclaimed sports comedy will return on Wednesday, March 15, with new episodes released weekly after that.

Variety further reports that 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 will include 12 episodes.



"The newly-promoted AFC Richmond confronts mockery as media projections universally place them as last in the Premier League, while Nate (Nick Mohammed), now heralded as the 'miracle kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," according to the official season description.

Following Nate's acrimonious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) takes over as assistant coach, working alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is dealing with professional pressures while also dealing with personal troubles at home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) is navigating being the CEO of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance round out the cast.

Despite no official confirmation, it has been widely believed that Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' will be the last, largely because of cast members' comments. While Goldstein informed the Sunday Times that Season 3 was being scripted as a curtain call, Sudeikis stated to Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that he envisaged a three-season arc for the series but would be open to doing more. (ANI)

