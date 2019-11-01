Janelle Evans and David Eason (Picture Courtesy:instagram)
Janelle Evans and David Eason (Picture Courtesy:instagram)

Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans calls it quits with husband David Eason

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): 'Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans announced her decision to file for divorce from estranged husband David Eason after two years of marriage.
Sharing the announcement of the split in a post on Instagram, Evans said, "The kids and I have moved away from David," she continued. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process," reported People.
[{0f1e2a35-b4df-48b5-972f-9b9d5582a022:intradmin/janelle_nocv_FUm9klB.JPG}]
Her post was a photo which reads "I've mostly kept off social media the past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," she wrote.
"I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty but it's been my life. Like anyone else, I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I've started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting now" she wrote.
Without specifying the reason for the split, she said she has moved out of the house she shared with Eason.
"The kids and I have moved away from David," she continued. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process."
She continued: "I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."
Evans and Eason had temporarily lost custody of the children in May after he allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley on the face.
After the incident the matter reached courts and as per the order, Ensley and Jace were sent to live with Barbara, Kaiser was in dad Griffith's custody. Eason's other daughter, Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson (Davis Eason's former wife), according to E! News
Earlier in July, the judge in Evans' custody trial case ruled that her 5-year-old son Kaiser -- whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith -- and Ensley would be returned to her.
And this wasn't the first controversy the couple faced during their marriage. Last Year, Evans denied Eason had abused her days after she made a tearful call to 911 in which she alleged her husband assaulted her.
Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. (ANI)

