'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey heads back to supernatural thriller drama after six years: "I'm sober now"

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Glancing through a new lens at his role, 'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey is now 31 and 'sober'! The actor reflected on the nearly five-year path of self-discovery and sobriety that led him to his return as Scott McCall in an interview with Variety at the premiere of Paramount+'s 'Teen Wolf: The Movie.'

Just two years ago, Posey opened up about his sobriety on the "Just for Variety" podcast, telling host Marc Malkin about his struggles with substance abuse and how he'd given up drugs and alcohol during the pandemic but wasn't "completely sober anymore."

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, however, he declared on Wednesday night's red carpet at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles that he is once again clean and sober as he approached the highly anticipated chance to reunite with the "Teen Wolf" franchise and his former castmates.



"The older you get - the more comfortable you get as a person, you settle into yourself more. And that's what I brought to Scott McCall," Posey told Variety. "Last we met Scott McCall, he was dealing with trying to be the hero and save his town every single day from a new bad guy. Now he's really settled in."

He continued, "That's kind of what I brought to the role. I'm more present. I'm sober now and it was the first time I was in 'Teen Wolf' sober. I was a pothead before. I was always high. So it's nice to be present and fully aware."

As per a report by Variety, the movie starts in the present, when Beacon Hills, a little hamlet in California, is under threat from a new menace. A grown-up Scott McCall fulfils the call to defend his community by assembling a group of reliable friends and new allies to combat their deadly foes.

At the Wednesday night premiere, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and Dylan Sprayberry all made cameo appearances in the movie to reprise their roles. Jeff Davis, the show's executive producer and writer, commented on the growth of his cast, some of whom joined the show when they were teenagers almost 12 years ago.

That same fan following appears to have some members of the 'Teen Wolf' team believing that the current movie won't mark the end of their journey. Haynes and Vince Mattis were among the cast members that hinted at the possibility of a sequel, along with Davis. (ANI)

