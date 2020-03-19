Television medical dramas donate masks to hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): Serial TV medical dramas that have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic are donating masks, gloves and gowns from their wardrobe departments to real health professionals facing shortages amid the crisis.

According to Fox News, it's medical drama 'The Resident' on Wednesday gave boxes of personal protective equipment to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Dr Karen Law, a rheumatologist at the hospital, wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19."



On Tuesday, she wrote that she told the residents there that supplies are low but a "magical" shipment of masks was unlikely to arrive.

She added, "And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community,"

According to Entertainment Weekly, ABC's Medical drama, 'The Good Doctor,' has planned to donate the cast's personal protective equipment to the area's hospitals,

'Station 19,' the spinoff of 'Grey's Anatomy' also donated their N95 respirator masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department.

Due to the influx of coronavirus cases, the hospitals are facing shortages of the equipment. (ANI)

