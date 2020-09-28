'Tenet' mints USD 280 million worldwide, leads mildly at US box office

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): Christopher Nolan's latest film 'Tenet' has minted over USD 280 million worldwide after it released in select territories.

According to Variety, the film dominated a mild US box office with USD 3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past USD 41 million domestically in four weeks.

The big fat Warner Bros tentpole raked in a weekend total of USD 19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets.



'Tenet' is the first major studio release to premiere during the coronavirus pandemic and its small box office numbers underline the challenge that the entertainment industry is dealing with to get customers to the theatres during the health crisis.

According to Variety, Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, said it's no surprise that the American moviegoing business is subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This weekend is continuing what's now expected to become a trend of quieter weekends at the domestic box office in the early autumn weeks following numerous release delays since 'Tenet' opened," he said.

"It's another good news, bad news scenario as 'Tenet' itself and other films are displaying stronger legs than typically seen in pre-pandemic times, but the volume of total business in the market is lacking due to modest consumer awareness, the absence of four-quad films, and no promotional engine usually driven by the Los Angeles and New York markets," he added. (ANI)

