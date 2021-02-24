'Terminal List': Taylor Kitsch to join Chris Pratt for Amazon criminal series

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): The makers of Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series, 'The Terminal List' have roped in American actor Taylor Kitsch along with Chris Pratt on Wednesday (local time).

According to Deadline, Kitsch will play the character of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and the best friend of James Reece, played by Pratt. In the flick, he will be seen using his intelligence and skill set to help Reece seek his revenge in the movie.

The series follows Pratt's character Reece after his whole unit of SEALS is trapped during a high-stakes undercover mission. At the point when Reece gets back to his family, he addresses his own culpability with tangled recollections of the occasion.



However, as new proof becomes exposed, Reece finds dark forces working against him. Following this, Edwards utilises his CIA Ground Branch access and administrator range of abilities to help Reece look for his retribution.

As per the Deadline, the series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antonia Fuqua through Fuqua Films are the executive producers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kitsch most recently portrayed cult leader David Koresh in Paramount Networks' 'Waco', which he also executively produced. Earlier, he was also starred in HBO's 'True Detective' with American stars Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn.

Apart from that, he will also star in Studio Canal TV's 'Shadowplay', in which he will play the lead along with Michael C. Hall and Logan Marshall-Green. (ANI)

