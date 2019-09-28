The cast of 'Hotel Mumbai', Picture courtesy: Twitter
The cast of 'Hotel Mumbai', Picture courtesy: Twitter

Terror attack drama 'Hotel Mumbai' released in UK

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): 'Hotel Mumbai' which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was released in the United Kingdom on September 27 (local time).
The film directed by Anthony Maras stars Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, and Nazanin Boniadi in pivotal roles among others. The film is set to hit the screens on October 11 in India.
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to make the announcement alongside a picture of the cast of the film.
"Our movie #HotelMumbai releases today, 27th Sept. in the United Kingdom. It is based on the terrorist attacks on 26/11 in Mumbai and on the iconic @TajMahalMumbai. Please watch this most important film of our times. @HotelMumbaiFilm," he tweeted.

The film charts true story of the attack on the plush Taj Mahal Hotel situated in the heart of the city in which dozens of people including guests and hotel workers were killed during a siege carried out by Pakistan based Islamist militants.
The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, last year. (ANI)

