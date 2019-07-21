Teyonah Parris joins 'Wanda Vision' of Disney Plus

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): American actress Teyonah Parris will soon be seen essaying a role in Disney Plus' 'Wanda Vision' series, announced the makers at Marvel's Comic-con presentation.

The actress who has worked in 'Mad Men' and 'If Beale Could Talk' will play the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who was first introduced as the child character in 'Captain Marvel.'

Known for entertaining audiences with her roles in Hollywood films like 'Chiraq' and 'Dear White People,' Parris has also proved her mettle on the small screen by appearing in hit television shows like 'Empire' and 'Survivors' Remorse.'

'Wanda Vision' is being penned and produced by Jac Schaeffer, who is also working as the showrunner. The series will be available in the second year after the scheduled November 12 launch of Disney Plus, reported Variety.

'Wanda Vision' joined other Marvel Studios content such as 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' and 'Loki,' which is set for Disney's new subscription streaming service. (ANI)

