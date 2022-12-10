"Thanos? Come on. Give me a break," says James Cameron as filmmaker pans Marvel VFX

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Legendary filmmaker James Cameron, whose forthcoming tentpole 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is releasing this month, recently compared his film's Weta-overseen VFX with that of Marvel's ILM-produced one.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news website, during a recent interview with Comicbook.com, when asked about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today, especially in superhero films like Marvel, the director acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward.

"Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists. You've got more tools and plug-ins and code. You've got more talented people writing code, and simulations, and all that sort of thing out there," Cameron said, reported Deadline.



He added, "Then, as we're putting our team together, and as Weta Digital is constantly having new hires, it's coming out of that pool, so it improves everything together."

However, even though Cameron agreed that the bar of film VFX has been raised, he stated that Marvel's effects can't be compared to his films.

As per the outlet, Cameron said, "Weta Effects, as it's now known, is the best. Right? I mean, ILM does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we're doing...I mean, Thanos? Come on. Give me a break," Cameron said. "You saw this [new Avatar] movie. It's not even close."

Cameron is often critical of Marvel movies and these comments came from the filmmaker after earlier during the interview he had said that he was "not going to diss" the films of Marvel or DC.

According to Deadline, in an interview with The New York Times in October, the director made headlines for claiming he wants to give 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a level of stakes and character maturity that the Marvel Cinematic Universe lacked. (ANI)

