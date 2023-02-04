'That '90s Show' renewed for another season

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Netflix has renewed 'That '90s Show' for Season 2.

The announcement comes only weeks after the first season of the show premiered on the streaming service on January 19. According to Netflix, the show hit the Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with over 41 million hours viewed.

"All of us at 'That '90s Show' were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!" series co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Gregg Mettler told Variety.



As the title would suggest, the series picks up years after the conclusion of "That '70s Show" in 1995.

According to the official logline, "Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama from the original series all featured in the first season, as did Tommy Chong and Don Stark, as per Variety.

Netflix's vice president of comedy series Tracey Pakosta told Variety, "We're thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade."

The co-creators of 'That '70s Show,' Bonnie and Terry Turner, their daughter Lindsey Turner, and Mettler have also co-created 'That 90s Show'. Along with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, and Mandy Summers, they all act as executive producers. (ANI)

